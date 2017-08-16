'So we cannot criticize [the administration] because we will be considered as causing disunity to the nation?' Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia

Published 11:00 AM, August 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon slammed Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia for saying "political noise" is a "risk" to the country's economy.

Drilon called out Pernia for his "disturbing" statement on Wednesday, August 16, during the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) briefing on the proposed 2018 budget.

Pernia said it was just "a general statement," adding that the "noise" could come from any sector of society.

But the opposition leader pressed Pernia to explain what he meant exactly by the term "political noise." The economic manager responded by saying it includes "demonstration and protests."

Drilon then asked him why such actions are considered risks to the country's growth – to which Pernia said these "would lead to disunity."

"My goodness gracious. Criticisms of the administration could lead to disunity," Drilon said in seeming disbelief.

"So we cannot criticize [the administration] because we will be considered as causing disunity to the nation?" he added.

Pernia responded, "Ideally, your honor, we should all be united to achieve our common goal."

Drilon denounced this and said he would not tolerate the "impression" Pernia was trying to create.

"I just want to point that out because it's the second time I heard you say something along these lines. We will not tolerate this, Secretary Pernia. We will always correct this impression that you're trying to create," Drilon said.

Pernia then told the senator that it was not his intention. But Drilon further cautioned him and said the secretary should watch his words as a member of the Cabinet.

"Be careful with your language. You are a Cabinet secretary. Your statement reflects the sentiment of the administration insofar as planning is concerned. And to say risk includes political noise, that is very disturbing of the trend of your thinking," the senator said.

Pernia then pointed out that "political noise" could also come from the "international community," an apparent reference to the United Nations, European Union, and the United States, which have all criticized the administration's stance on human rights.

But Drilon said: "It could also come from criticisms of the administration. I take exception to that. I strongly suggest that should not be repeated."

Drilon is a member of the Liberal Party, which President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies have repeatedly slammed.

It was not the first time Drilon criticized Pernia. In May, Drilon slammed Pernia for

being "arrogant," when the latter urged lawmakers to listen to and "trust" the economic team more because the senators "are not as well-versed" on the issue of tax reform.

The Senate minority bloc has criticized some of Duterte's policies such as his bloody drug war, postponement of the barangay elections, and declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

Two of Duterte's fiercest critics, senators Antonio Trillanes IV and Leila de Lima, belong to the same bloc.