Aside from the casualties and detentions, police seized 230 grams of suspected crystal meth or shabu and 765 grams of marijuana leaves

Published 1:32 PM, August 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In the span of 24 hours, 32 lay dead, and 107 were arrested after Bulacan police conducted a "one-time big-time" drug operation.

The operation started 12:00 am of August 15 and ended at 12:00 am of August 16.

"We conducted 66 operations," Bulacan Provincial Police Director Senior Superintendent Romeo Caramat Jr. told to reporters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

In that 24-hour period, Bulacan police conducted the following:

49 buy-bust operations leading to 20 armed encounters

14 raids leading to 5 armed encounters

Two anti-criminality checkpoint operations

One serving of a search warrant

Aside from the casualties and detentions, police seized 230 grams of suspected crystal meth or shabu and 765 grams of marijuana leaves.

They also obtained grenades, firearms, and ammunition from the encounters.

Caramat said though they try to avoid casualties in their operations, the situation is out of their control.

"All we can say is we do not have the control of the situation. As much as possible we wanted to remove those elements that would lead us to a bloody encounter," Caramat said.

He also downplayed the deaths as he said those killed were notorious for fighting back.

"Itong subject natin ito yung mga notorious na drug pushers and we all know that they are called notorious because hindi sila magpapahuli nang buhay," he added. (The subjects are notorious drug pushers and we all know that they are called notorious because they will refuse to be caught alive.)

The 32 dead are the latest additions to the casualty count of the Philippine National Police (PNP) war against drugs, which was relaunched on the promise that it would be less bloody. – Rappler.com