Andres Bautista is embroiled in controversies both personal and professional

Published 4:53 PM, August 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Wednesday, August 16, said Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista should think about stepping down from office, amid the controversy over his personal and professional life.

Bautista, who was appointed in 2015 by former president Benigno Aquino III, has been accused by his estranged wife Patricia of having over P1 billion in unexplained wealth, allegedly not declared in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN). (READ: BIR investigates Comelec chief, wife Patricia Bautista)

He has denied these allegations and has sued his wife for robbery and extortion.

“It is an option for him,” said Alvarez in an interview with Karen Davila on Headstart. Davila asked if Bautista should resign. (READ: VACC starts impeachment case buildup vs Chairman Bautista)

Asked again if he should stay in office given the allegations against him, Alvarez said: “I think Chairman Bautista should consider that seriously.”

The House Speaker, a key ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, said a Comelec chairman must be credible. “Kapag may bahid na iyan, medyo hindi na po maganda (A mere whiff of corruption is not good),” added Alvarez, who represents the first district of Davao del Norte.

Resign or not, Alvarez said Bautista should not get off the hook given the allegations against him.

“There are marital issues but we won’t meddle with those. But there are issues of corruption, Smartmatic, money laundering. The government must know the truth,” he said.

Kabayan party list Representative Harry Roque had filed a resolution at the House of Representatives calling for a probe into the allegations against Baustista.

Bautista's term is ending in 2022 yet. – Rappler.com