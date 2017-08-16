The President distributes cash and relief goods to residents of San Miguel, the district surrounding Malacañang Palace

Published 8:22 PM, August 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Straight from a series of Malacañang events, President Rodrigo Duterte went next door to check on his neighbors – residents of San Miguel district in Manila left homeless by an early morning fire.

Still wearing his barong and about to head to the airport for his flight to Davao City, Duterte walked into San Miguel Church at around 7 pm on Wednesday, August 16. The church was filled with some 400 residents waiting for him to speak.

WATCH: #PresidentDuterte cracks jokes as he hands San Miguel residents cash, packed relief goods. pic.twitter.com/r50c0CiAcO — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) August 16, 2017

Standing in front of the altar, the President announced that he would ask the Department of Social Welfare and Development to ensure the residents are provided food every day that they unable to return to their homes.

He then handed residents P5,000 per family and a box of relief goods containing canned goods, rice, and a mat.

He cracked a joke as he handed a man his relief package: "Mabigat! Pera pala 'yan (It's heavy! It's probably money)."

Before he left, he was swarmed by residents of all ages hoping to have their photos taken with him.

Duterte had wanted to visit the fire-affected residents even earlier on Wednesday In initial advisories from Malacañang staff, the interaction was supposed to have taken place early Wednesday afternoon.

But it was eventually decided that the President would finish all his events in Malacañang first.

A fire broke out in San Miguel's Barangay 645, Zone 67 at around 3:30 am Wednesday, displacing 400 families. – Rappler.com