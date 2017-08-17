Drivers will get assistance based on their performance for the past 28 days

Published 9:40 AM, August 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Uber on Thursday, August 17, extended financial assistance to its drivers after being suspended by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In an email acquired by Rappler, Uber committed to give financial assistance to all its drivers numbering around 66,000. (READ: Leader of TNVS drivers' group: Uber at fault)

But not all will get the same amount.

Drivers will get assistance based on their performance for the past 28 days. Uber will compute the average collected fare of the drivers for that period and will give the same amount to the drivers "habang inaayos namin ang isyu na ito sa susunod na mga araw" (while [Uber] fixes the issue in the coming days).

The assistance will be deposited to the drivers' bank accounts just as how they earned when they picked up rides.

This comes after Uber got suspended by the LTFRB for repeatedly violating the board's orders. (READ: TIMELINE: Why only Uber is suspended)

In a meeting with senators on Wednesday, August 16, Uber apologized to the LTFRB for the "misunderstanding" and promised to assist its drivers who rely on the ride-hailing app to earn a living.

After the meeting, the LTFRB also announced it allowed Uber to file a petition requesting that the suspension be converted into a fine. (READ: Public to 'suffer' from 'cruel' suspension of Uber – senators) – Rappler.com