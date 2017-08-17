Those entitled to the privilege are members of tour groups of DOT-accredited operators, businessmen backed by business groups and government agencies, athletes, and delegates to conventions and exhibitions

Published 11:07 AM, August 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is granting visas on arrival to qualified Chinese nationals to boost tourism and investments, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Thursday, August 17.

"BI will be issuing landed visas to nationals from the People's Republic of China (PROC) in a bid to draw more tourists and investors from the world's most populous nation and fastest growing economy," the BI said in a statement on Thursday.

This is in compliance with an earlier Department of Justice (DOJ) circular ordering the grant of visa upon arrival (VUA) to Chinese nationals.

The BI said those qualified to get visas upon arrival are the following:

Members of tour groups organized by tour operators accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT)

Businessmen endorsed by local and foreign chambers of commerce and other government agencies

Athletes

Delegates to conventions and exhibitions

"Through this scheme, we aim to facilitate the expeditious entry and admission of Chinese nationals into the country and thus attract more tourists and investors from China," said BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

The country's major air and seaports will implement the program: Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), international airports of Clark, Mactan, and Kalibo, and seaports in Manila, Puerto Princesa, Subic, Laoag, and Caticlan.

Chinese nationals, through the accredited intermediaries, may apply for landed visas for an inital 30-day stay, which may be extended to up to 6 months.

Applications should be filed 10 days before arrival.

The visa fee is $25 (P1,284) plus a P10 legal research fee.

The country's friendlier ties with China under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte has drawn more Chinese tourists to the Philippines. (READ: Visa applications of Chinese to PH surge by 250%) – Rappler.com

P51.36 = $1