Published 5:46 PM, August 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – The Manila Police District (MPD) announced Thursday, August 17, that it conducted its own "one-time, big-time" anti-drugs and criminality operation.

Held from 7:00 am, August 16 to 7:00 am, August 17, the operation left 25 dead, and 119 arrested.

According to MPD Spokesperson Police Superintendent Erwin Margarejo, the crime swipe was done in line with the Philippine National Police (PNP) war against drugs and criminality. (READ: Except for killings, all crimes drop in Duterte's 1st year)

He also clarified that their operations were not limited to drug operations, as they also tallied police response operations to crimes such as robbery and hold ups.

Among those named as "neutralized" in the operation are the following:

Liberato Riesgo

Reynaldo Pores

Perfecto De Guzman

Winzar Manangkal

Godfrey Gutierrez

Hipelito Ernesto

Lexter Montaniel

Rolly Mangilin

Edgardo Española

Wilson Castillo

One male known only as "Ben Bakla"

One male known only as "Roger"

Reynaldo Santos

Domingo Salvador

Crisente Baquial

Richard C. Anaganan

Joe Ward Val Valiente

Christian de Leon

Zyrus Albos

Of the 25 killed, 14 were drug suspects and 11 were involved in robbery.

From all the operations, cops collected shabu weighing 16.488 grams – the weight of two 10-peso coins – and 25 firearms.

This comes only a day after Bulacan police conducted a 24-hour drug swipe which left a tally of 32 deaths and 107 arrests.

Bulacan Provincial Police Director Senior Superintendent Romeo Caramat Jr. downplayed the deaths brought by the high-force operation, saying that suspects, especially the notorious ones, "refuse to be caught alive."

President Rodrigo Duterte praised the Bulacan operation, imagining more deaths would be better for the country.

Despite the President's statement, Malacañang promised an investigation to the operations, which they vowed would be "fair and impartial."– Rappler.com