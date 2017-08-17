The affected drivers should present proof of Uber accreditation and proof of insurance coverage

Published 4:25 PM, August 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday, August 17, allowed Uber drivers to transfer to Grab and U-Hop while Uber remains suspended.

To be able to switch, Uber drivers must present at least two requirements:

Proof of Uber accreditation Proof of insurance coverage

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said "proof of accreditation" means the drivers "must be in our list as submitted by Uber under oath." (READ: TIMELINE: Why only Uber is suspended)

BREAKING: LTFRB allows Uber drivers to transfer to Grab,U-Hop while Uber remains suspended. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/gjgqgQg19v — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) August 17, 2017

The list was submitted by Uber on Thursday morning, but the LTFRB has yet to cross-check the list against its system.

The decision, according to Lizada, was made in response to "the urgency of the matter." (READ: What's the fuss about the Grab, Uber regulation issue?)

At stake is a demand of 300,000 phone-booked trips per day which amounts to P300 million to P360 million, as estimated by the LTFRB.

The regulatory body had suspended Uber for one month, beginning August 15. Uber has since asked the LTFRB to downgrade the suspension to a fine.

The ride-hailing company's appeal will be heard only on Wednesday, August 23. – Rappler.com