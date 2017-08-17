MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz talks to DSWD Sec Judy Taguiwalo on Rappler Talk on Thursday afternoon, August 17

Published 4:11 PM, August 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary (DSWD) Judy Taguiwalo became the number one top trending topic in the country yesterday, Wednesday, August 16, after the Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected her ad interim appointment. (READ: CA rejects Taguiwalo as DSWD chief)

Netizens expressed both anger and disappointment over the decision of the powerful body.

The CA committee on labor and social welfare recommended the rejection of Taguiwalo, a former University of the Philippines professor whom many online users called a "true public servant." (READ: Netizens: CA rejected Taguiwalo because she didn't let them use pork barrel)

MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz talks to Sec Taguiwalo on Rappler Talk on Thursday afternoon, August 17. - Rappler.com