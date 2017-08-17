MMDA shuts down 9 bus terminals in EDSA-Cubao
MANILA, Philippines – Going out of Metro Manila this weekend? Your bus line might have been shut down.
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday, August 17, closed down 9 bus terminals in EDSA-Cubao after they committed various violations.
Bus terminals must have business and barangay permits and terminal compliance. They must also follow the nose-in, nose-out policy.
Having Terminal compliance means getting locational, fire safety, and waste management clearances, as well as sanitary and special use permits.
The nose-in, nose-out policy requires stations to ensure that their buses need to enter front first, and exit front first, so that no parking maneuvers are done along major thoroughfares.
The following bus terminals were closed down as a result:
E.S. Transport Inc
- Non-compliance of fire safety inspection clearance (FSIC), locational clearance (LC), Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department (EPWMD)
clearance, sanitary permit (SP), and nose-in nose out policy
- 10 employees without occupational permits
Del Monte and Transport Bus Co
- No permit for Terminal Garage since 2015
- Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, special use permit (SUP), and nose-in nose-out policy
Lucena Lines Inc
- Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, and nose-in nose-out policy
Amihan Bus Lines Inc
- No permit for terminal garage since 2005
- No permit for cargo forwarding sicne 2005
- Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP and SUP
- 100 employees without occupational permits
First North Luzon Transit Inc
- Expansion from 622 to 1,500 square meters (sqm) in 2013 without permit
- 12,000 liters of diesel fuel stored in above-ground tank causing fire hazard
- Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP and SUP
Golden Bee Transport & Logistics Corp
- No permit for terminal garage
- No permit for cargo forwarding
- Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP and SUP
San Trans Corp
- Non-compliance of LC, EPWMD clearance, SP, and nose-in nose-out policy
Jac Liner Inc
- Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP and SUP
Victory Liner Inc
- Expansion from 330 to 1,500 sqm without permit since 2000
- Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP, and nose-in nose-out policy
Bringing down errant bus stations is in line with the MMDA's one-strike, no corruption policy which MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim has spearheaded ever since he assumed office. (READ: How Danny Lim plans to solve Metro Manila's traffic problem)
MMDA advised the commuting public to take alternative means of transportation. – Rappler.com