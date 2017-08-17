The bus terminals commit violations such as failure to obtain sanitary and fire safety permits, and the refusal to follow the 'nose-in nose-out' policy for parking and exiting buses

Published 12:17 AM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Going out of Metro Manila this weekend? Your bus line might have been shut down.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday, August 17, closed down 9 bus terminals in EDSA-Cubao after they committed various violations.

Bus terminals must have business and barangay permits and terminal compliance. They must also follow the nose-in, nose-out policy.

Having Terminal compliance means getting locational, fire safety, and waste management clearances, as well as sanitary and special use permits.

The nose-in, nose-out policy requires stations to ensure that their buses need to enter front first, and exit front first, so that no parking maneuvers are done along major thoroughfares.

The following bus terminals were closed down as a result:

E.S. Transport Inc

Non-compliance of fire safety inspection clearance (FSIC), locational clearance (LC), Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department (EPWMD)

clearance, sanitary permit (SP), and nose-in nose out policy

clearance, sanitary permit (SP), and nose-in nose out policy 10 employees without occupational permits

Del Monte and Transport Bus Co

No permit for Terminal Garage since 2015

Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, special use permit (SUP), and nose-in nose-out policy

Lucena Lines Inc

Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, and nose-in nose-out policy

Amihan Bus Lines Inc

No permit for terminal garage since 2005

No permit for cargo forwarding sicne 2005

Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP and SUP

100 employees without occupational permits

First North Luzon Transit Inc

Expansion from 622 to 1,500 square meters (sqm) in 2013 without permit

12,000 liters of diesel fuel stored in above-ground tank causing fire hazard

Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP and SUP

Golden Bee Transport & Logistics Corp

No permit for terminal garage

No permit for cargo forwarding

Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP and SUP

San Trans Corp

Non-compliance of LC, EPWMD clearance, SP, and nose-in nose-out policy

Jac Liner Inc

Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP and SUP

Victory Liner Inc

Expansion from 330 to 1,500 sqm without permit since 2000

Non-compliance of FSIC, LC, EPWMD clearance, SP, and nose-in nose-out policy

Bringing down errant bus stations is in line with the MMDA's one-strike, no corruption policy which MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim has spearheaded ever since he assumed office. (READ: How Danny Lim plans to solve Metro Manila's traffic problem)

MMDA advised the commuting public to take alternative means of transportation. – Rappler.com