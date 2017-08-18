Malacañang condoles with the families and friends left behind by the victims of the attack which was claimed by ISIS

Published 10:23 AM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Friday, August 18, joined the international community in condemning the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, which killed at least 13 people.

"We are one with the peace-loving people of the international community in condemning this latest attack in Spain," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Malacañang condoled with the families and friends left behind by the victims of the attack which was claimed by the Islamic State (IS, formerly known as ISIS or the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq) jihadist group.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the innocent victims who perished and those who got injured in Barcelona," said Abella.

In a separate statement, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said, "The Philippines condemns in the strongest terms this disturbing act of terror perpetrated by extremists against innocent men, women and children in Barcelona."

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Catalonia and all of Spain and the rest of the world as we fight this common scourge," Cayetano added.

Malacañang gave assurances to concerned Filipinos that the Philippine Embassy in Madrid and the Honorary Consulate in Barcelona is "closely monitoring the situation" and has touched base with the Filipino community in the city.

Among the 100 people injured in the carnage, 4 were Irish citizens of Filipino descent, said Abella. (READ: 4 Filipino-Irish family members hurt in Barcelona attack)



On Thursday, August 17, a van driver plowed into pedestrians on Las Ramblas, Barcelona's most popular street, killing 13.

Police arrested two suspects, identified as a Spaniard and a Moroccan, but said the driver was still on the run.

World leaders like United States President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and British Prime Minister Theresa May have denounced the attack. – Rappler.com