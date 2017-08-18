Two members of the family have been released from the hospital while the other two are 'still under observation,' says Philippine Honorary Consul to Barcelona Jordi Puig Roches

Published 10:32 AM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said 4 members of a Filipino-Irish family were injured in the Barcelona terror attack that left at least 13 people dead and 100 injured.

In a statement on Friday, August 18, the DFA did not disclose the names of these "4 members of the Irish family of Filipino descent."

The Philippine Honorary Consulate in Barcelona sent a representative to check on these Filipino-Irish nationals in the hospital, the DFA said.

Philippine Honorary Consul to Barcelona Jordi Puig Roches said that "the mother and her daughter have been released from the hospital."

The father and his son "are still under observation and are being assisted by the Irish Honorary Consul there."

Emmanuel Fernandez, Consul General of the Philippine Embassy in Madrid, said in an interview on ANC that the family of 4 were the only Filipinos reported to be injured during the attack.



Fernandez said the 5-year-old son "may have to undergo" surgery following the incident.

This comes after a van driver plowed into crowds of pedestrians on Barcelona's most popular street in broad daylight on Thursday, August 17, killing 13 people.

The attack was claimed by the terrorist Islamic State (ISIS).

"The Philippines condemns in the strongest terms this disturbing act of terror perpetrated by extremists against innocent men, women, and children in Barcelona," Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said. (READ: Philippines condemns Barcelona terror attack)



"We stand in solidarity with the people of Catalonia and all of Spain and the rest of the world as we fight this common scourge," Cayetano added. – with reports from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com