Published 1:14 PM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – "Those are clear words of a deranged mind if you say that, that it’s good, that it’s okay to kill 32 people a day. That’s a deranged mind," detained Senator Leila de Lima said on Friday, August 18.

De Lima's statement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte hailed as "maganda (good)" the recent "one-time, big-time" anti-drug operations in Bulacan which killed 32 within only 24 hours.

"Walang galang sa batas, walang galang sa dignidad at buhay. Mga berdugo. Mga demonyong berdugo talaga sila," De Lima said. (No respect for the law, no respect for the dignity of life. Butchers, they are evil butchers.)

Bulacan's anti-drug raids were quickly replicated in Manila. Their own "one-time, big-time" operations held from 7 am of August 16 to 7 am of August 17 left 25 people dead.

Duterte said killings in similar drug raids would "reduce what ails this country." The President also warned he would order the shooting of his critics, human rights advocates, so they "can see the kinds of human rights."

"Another proof that we’re talking here about a deranged mind. Why would you threaten human rights advocates? Karapatan din naman ng mga nagsasalita na protektahan ang mga karapatang pantao," De Lima said on Friday. (It's the right of those who speak against him to protect human rights.)

De Lima was at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) on Friday for her supposed arraignment at Branch 205 for one of her 3 drug trade charges.

The court, however, reset the arraignment to September 15, after the prosecutors requested for an extension to file their rejoinder to reply filed by De Lima.

Of the 3 branches at the Muntinlupa RTC handling the 3 counts of drug trade against De Lima, only Branch 206 has not issued a warrant of arrest. Branch 204's warrant, which caused the detention of De Lima at Camp Crame, is the subject of a petition filed by the senator before the Supreme Court (SC).

Insiders said the SC en banc is set to vote on the petition soon.

De Lima, who will be celebrating her 58th birthday on August 27, said her wish is for her "vindication to come soon." – Rappler.com