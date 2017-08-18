Vice President Leni Robredo says the life of her late husband and ex-interior secretary Jesse is a story of hope

Published 6:15 PM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A museum dedicated to the life and legacy of the late interior secretary Jesse Robredo was inaugurated in his home city on Friday, August 18, the 5th death anniversary of his death.

Jesse's wife, Vice President Leni Robredo, their daughters Tricia and Jillian, and representatives of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines led the inauguration and blessing of the "Museo ni Jesse Robredo" at the Naga Civic Center.

The museum features 4 galleries filled with Jesse's personal items and exhibits showing his life.

Jesse was a longtime mayor of Naga before being appointed to the Depatment of the Interior and Local Government by then-President Benigno Aquino III in 2010. Jesse was praised for his "tsinelas" (slippers) brand of leadership. (READ: The 'ordinariness' of Jesse Robredo)

On August 18, 2012, the plane carrying Jesse crashed off the coast of Masbate. His body was found 3 days later.

Jesse's death thrust his wife Leni into the political spotlight, leading to her victory as Camarines Sur 3rd district representative, and later, Vice President of the country.

In her speech, Leni said her husband's life served as an inspiration to many.

“Tingin ko iyong kuwento ng asawa ko, isang kuwento na nagbibigay ng pag-asa – pag-asa na puwede naman palang magkaroon ng mahuhusay na public servants pero maayos pa din ang pribadong buhay," said Leni. (I think my husband's story is a story of hope – the hope that it's possible to have excellent public servants who can live an honest private life.)

"Puwede naman pala na magkaroon ng mahuhusay na public servants, na kahit napakatagal na sa posisyon, hindi pinayaman ang sarili," said the Vice President. (We can have good public servants who, despite being in position for a long time, did not enrich themselves.)

The Vice President said the Museo ni Jesse Robredo should also serve as a reminder of the "Matino, Mahusay, at Matapat" (Decent, Excellent, Honest) mindset among the people of Naga. (READ: 7 leadership lessons from Jesse Robredo)