President Rodrigo Duterte will be asked to choose from the submitted names

Published 5:26 PM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 141 Judge Maryann Corpus-Mañalac is included in the shortlist to be the next Associate Justice of anti-graft court Sandiganbayan, according to the list released by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Friday, August 18.

Mañalac issued the notice to vacate to the Prieto and Rufino-owned Sunvar Realty Development Corporation, ejecting them and their tenants from the disputed Mile Long property in Makati.

The Court of Appeals ruled that Mañalac's sala had the jurisdiction over Sunvar's case.

Aside from her, there are 4 others on the shortlist to replace Associate Justice Samuel Martires, who is President Rodrigo Duterte's first appointee to the Supreme Court (SC). The shortlist, submitted to Duterte, ​also ​includes:

Kevin Narce Vivero

Josephine Capio Caranzo

Olivia Escubio-Samar

Rosanna Fe Romero Maglaya

​Apart from Martires' ​former post, there are two more vacancies at the Sandiganbayan.

The latest is left by Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was recently appointed to the SC.

The JBC also released the shortlist for the vacancy at the CA, left by Associate Justice Noel Tijam, also Duterte's appointee to the SC. They are:

Walter Ong

Ma Celestina Cruz-Mangrobang

Angelene Mary Quimpo-Sale

Merianthe Pacita Zuraek

Ong, a private lawyer, is the brother of former Sandiganbayan Justice Gregory Ong. Justice Ong was dismissed by the SC in 2014 for impropriety after he was shown to have links to alleged pork scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles. (READ: INSIDE STORY: Ousted justice tried to bargain with SC) – Rappler.com