Sunvar tenants vacate the Mile Long property

Published 8:37 AM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — On Monday, August 14, the Court of Appeals issued a resolution authorizing the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 141 to order the Prieto-owned Sunvar Realty Development Corporation to vacate the 2.9-hectare Mile Long property.

Before 6 pm the following day, Solicitor General Jose Calida with the Makati court sheriff personally handed the Notice to Vacate to tenants of the property. The notice said they had 3 days to "surrender the possession of the property."

In a statement on Wednesday, August 16, Sunvar said it will "comply and vacate Mile Long" as part of their commitment "to [abide] by the legal process."



A report on the Inquirer said Sunvar "has instructed its lawyers not to file any court pleading that may impede the execution of the earlier decision to vacate the property."

On Friday, August 18, 273 tenants vacated their units in Premier Cinema, Mile Long Arcade, Makati Creekside Building, The Gallery Building, and Sunvar Plaza.

"Parang may sunog. Mga owners, mga babae, lahat ng tao may binubuhat palabas ng kani-kanyang mga unit. Mga gamit, mesa, at upuan nagkalat sa labas," said Josie Bigayan–Paad, a tenant for 33 years, describing the sudden eviction.

Since President Rodrigo Duterte took over, he has been repeatedly admonishing in public Sunvar's owners, the Prieto and Rufino families. He had been singling out the Prietos, in particular, the owners of the Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI). The newspaper has been the subject of Duterte's scathing criticism for supposedly running unfair negative reports about him and his administration.

Ramon Ang, the chief of the country's most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corporation, is in talks with PDI owners to acquire a majority stake in the daily newspaper.

Duterte had earlier said that he would turn Mile Long into a site for public housing. (READ: Duterte vows to build socialized housing on Mile Long property) – Rappler.com