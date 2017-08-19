Published 1:12 PM, August 19, 2017
INJURED. Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts after pulling up injured in the final of the men's 4x100m relay athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium on August 12, 2017. Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP
TRAIN CRASH. A picture taken on August 12, 2017, shows people observing the wreckage of a fatal train collision in the area of Khorshid on the outskirts of Egypt's Mediterranean city of Alexandria from the day before. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP
GAYO PEOPLE. Men take part in a rehearsal of a mass traditional Saman dance performance in the Gayo Lues highland district in Aceh on Indonesia's Sumatra island on August 12, 2017. Photo by Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP
ANTI-RACISM. Protesters block both directions of the Interstate 580 freeway during a rally against racism in Oakland, California, on August 12, 2017. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP
RUSSIA WEATHER. A lightning bolt strikes a Stalin-era skyscraper during a storm over Moscow on August 14, 2017. Photo by Miaden Antonov/AFP
MUDSLIDE. Search and rescue team members and soldiers operate at a mudslide site and damaged building near Freetown on August 15, 2017, after landslides struck the capital of the west African state of Sierra Leone. Photo by Saidu Bah/AFP
FREEDOM DAY. Indian girls wearing tricolor bangles practice for their participation at the Independence Day celebrations in Secunderabad on August 15, 2017. Photo by Noah Seelam/AFP
SOKOR RALLY. Protesters in Seoul carry a banner showing a caricature of US President Donald Trump as they march towards the US embassy at an anti-US rally demanding peace in the Korean Peninsula on August 15, 2017. Photo by Jung Yeon-Je/AFP
SUPERSLAM. Professional wrestlers Robbie Dynamite and Dean 'Deano' Allmark (top) take part in a bout during an evening of wrestling entertainment presented by promoter 'All Star Superslam Wrestling' in Rhyl, Wales, on August 15, 2017. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP
CRUSHED. A person is killed when a cement mixer truck topples over a Honda Brio along Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City on August 15, 2017. Photo by Jasmin Dulay/Rappler
TESTING. President Rodrigo Duterte, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana try out the new binoculars donated to the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Malacanang Palace on August 15, 2017. Presidential Photo
FOILED. Scene of the crime operatives gather evidence around the lifeless bodies of two of the 3 members of a kidnapping group killed in a firefight with the PNP Anti-kidnapping Group during a rescue operation in Binan, Laguna, on August 16, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
BEATING THE HEAT. A man swims to cool off in the Blue Eye water spring and natural phenomenon near the city of Sarande in Albania, on August 16, 2017. Photo by Gent Shkullaku/AFP
SHOW OF FORCE. A picture taken on August 17, 2017, during a tour guided by the Lebanese army, shows soldiers firing towards jihadist militants from recently captured positions, in a mountainous area near the town of Ras Baalbek. Photo by AFP
IN MEMORY. People lay flowers, candles, and other items at a makeshift memorial set up on the Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona in tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack, a day after a van plowed into a crowd, killing 14 persons and injuring over 100 on August 18, 2017. Photo by Pascal Guyot/AFP
JUSTICE. A woman holds up a photo of a relative – one among thousands killed in the government's fight against illegal drugs – during an indignation rally in Quezon City on August 18, 2017. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
