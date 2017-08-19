President Rodrigo Duterte designates Undersecretary Emmanuel Leyco as DSWD officer-in-charge following the CA's rejection of Judy Taguiwalo as the agency's chief

Published 1:47 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will be temporarily helmed by Undersecretary Emmanuel Leyco, Malacañang announced on Saturday, August 19.

Malacañang made the announcement two days after the Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected President Rodrigo Duterte's ad interim appointment of Judy Taguiwalo to the post.

"The Palace wishes to announce the designation of Mr. Emmanuel A. Leyco as the officer-in-charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Development effective immediately," Assistant to the Presidential Spokesperson China Jocson told Radyo ng Bayan in an interview.

Leyco is currently DSWD undersecretary for finance and administration.

Taguiwalo, the Left's nominee for DSWD chief, said had expected the CA to reject her because of her position against the proposed tax reform package and her order to diminish political influence in the selection of beneficiaries of the department's social programs.

The former social welfare secretary said she wanted to meet President Rodrigo Duterte before her CA hearing to personally tell him about corruption in DSWD, but he rejected the request.

Several CA sources told Rappler they rejected Taguiwalo mainly because of her links to the Left and the alleged use of the agency to “employ” and “recruit” new members of the New People’s Army.

Taguiwalo, however, said the CA members should have given her the chance to refute the allegations against her. – Rappler.com