Published 4:21 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Towns in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija have confirmed cases of avian influenza or bird flu, but the government urges the public to remain calm.

Department of Health (DOH) spokesperson Eric Tayag told Rappler there has been no reported transmission of bird flu cases to humans.

Still, the DOH official gave several precautions Filipinos must observe to protect themselves against the bird flu outbreak, which is expected to affect the agriculture sector's output in the 3rd quarter of this year.

Here are the DOH's 3 tips on bird flu:

1. Report unusual poultry deaths. Tayag said doing so would allow the Department of Agriculture (DA) to begin containment procedures for the birds and prevent the possible spread of the disease.

2. Cook chicken properly. Tayag assured the public they may still consume chicken, but he said it must be cook properly. "No pink parts, clear fluid," said Tayag.

3. Personnel involved in depopulation must wear the right gear. In San Luis, Pampanga, the DA has already culled about 92,000 birds and is expected to cull 400,000 more within the weekend. Tayag advised those involved in the culling and depopulation of the chickens to always wear their personal protective equipment. "Monitor for signs of illness such as fever, sore throat, or cough. If sick, cover nose and mouth with mask, then go visit a clinic or hospital," said Tayag.

On Saturday, August 19, Assistant to the Presidential Spokesperson China Jocson urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information on bird flu.

"We ask our people to remain calm yet vigilant and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause undue alarm and panic," said Jocson.

Malacañang assured the public that DA and DOH officials have responded quickly to the outbreak.

"They have established heightened surveillance and community action teams for detection of other fowl deaths and possible flu cases in humans. They have likewise established advance command posts in San Nicolas, Pampanga; and San Isidro, Nueva Ecija with capacity to respond 24/7," said Jocson.

Members of the military are also helping out in the culling of the infected birds. Jocson said they are equipped with personal protective equipment and prophylaxis medicines that could last them for 10 days.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol already advised Pampanga residents to stop cockfighting in the province until the bird flu outbreak has been contained.

Piñol said they also plan to start paying farmer owners affected by the depopulation efforts to contain the disease. – Rappler.com