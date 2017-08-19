Ozamiz City police confiscate two 9mm pistols, two .45 pistols, and 3 hand grenades

Published 8:53 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested Mayor Lorenzo Mañigos of Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte, at a checkpoint at the Ozamiz City port on Saturday, August 19, after his security detail was found with firearms with expired licenses.

Ozamiz City police confiscated two 9mm pistols, two .45 pistols, and 3 hand grenades.

The following were also arrested along with Mañigos:

Dicky Bantilan

Mario Dayaman

Nestor Gabrinez

Noel Agapia

– Rappler.com