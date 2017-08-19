Lanao del Norte mayor arrested over unlicensed firearms
MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested Mayor Lorenzo Mañigos of Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte, at a checkpoint at the Ozamiz City port on Saturday, August 19, after his security detail was found with firearms with expired licenses.
Ozamiz City police confiscated two 9mm pistols, two .45 pistols, and 3 hand grenades.
The following were also arrested along with Mañigos:
- Dicky Bantilan
- Mario Dayaman
- Nestor Gabrinez
- Noel Agapia
– Rappler.com