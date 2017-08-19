The rally will take place at the People Power Monument after 17-year-old student Kian delos Santos was killed in anti-drug operations in Caloocan City

Published 11:31 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Concerned citizens will stage a rally at the People Power Monument on Monday, August 21, to demand justice for Kian Loyd delos Santos, the 17-year-old student killed in anti-drug operations in Caloocan City.

The rally, called "Tama Na! Protesta laban sa patayan," will take place at 6 pm on Monday at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

University professor Sylvia Claudio first posted about the rally on her Facebook page on Saturday, August 19.

"If possible, no organizational posters. Let's make this about our common humanity," Claudio said.

Delos Santos is one of 81 people killed in a number of operations held this week to counter crime, drug peddling, and drug use. (READ: Our son, Kian: A good, sweet boy)

The Department of Justice has already ordered an investigation into Delos Santos' death.

Delos Santos' death has fueled criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, which has killed thousands since he took office on June 30, 2016. – Rappler.com