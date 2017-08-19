Here's a glimpse at the wake of Kian Loyd delos Santos, the 17-year-old student killed in a drug raid by the Caloocan City police

Published 1:00 AM, August 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It was raining hard on Saturday evening, August 19, at the wake of Kian Loyd delos Santos, the 17-year-old student killed in a drug raid by the Caloocan City police.

His mother, an overseas Filipino worker, was there to attend to visitors.

Members of the media also went to wake for a glimpse of the family and friends of the slain student.

Delos Santos' wake will extend for the next few days, as Filipinos show their sympathy for the Delos Santos family – as well as their outrage at the recent killings in the Philippines.

Here's a glimpse at the wake of the 17-year-old student described by family and friends as such a sweet boy:

– all photos by Angie de Silva/Rappler.com