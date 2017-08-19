IN PHOTOS: Paalam, Kian
MANILA, Philippines – It was raining hard on Saturday evening, August 19, at the wake of Kian Loyd delos Santos, the 17-year-old student killed in a drug raid by the Caloocan City police.
His mother, an overseas Filipino worker, was there to attend to visitors.
Members of the media also went to wake for a glimpse of the family and friends of the slain student.
Delos Santos' wake will extend for the next few days, as Filipinos show their sympathy for the Delos Santos family – as well as their outrage at the recent killings in the Philippines.
Here's a glimpse at the wake of the 17-year-old student described by family and friends as such a sweet boy:
– all photos by Angie de Silva/Rappler.com