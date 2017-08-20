'This what we need—a combined Google, and Waze for a public wanting to get data or service from the government in a manner that is fast, and in many cases, free,' says Senator Ralph Recto

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President pro-tempore Ralph Recto is backing the government's request for P422 million to develop a centralized government portal that will automate processing of various government permits.

President Rodrigo Duterte highlighted the automation project in his his budget message to Congress – the cover letter of his proposed P3.767 trillion budget for 2018. Congress has began deliberations on the budget.

Duterte said the government wants to develop a National Government Portal, a centralized portal that will allow people to "make transactions – from filling out forms to payment – online” and "eliminate the need to physically go to offices or visit multiple agencies’ website to perform transactions."

The integration is expected to improve, among others, the Integrated Business Permits and Licensing System (IBPLS) of local government units to fast-track processing of permits like barangay clearances, building permits, and sanitary permit processing systems.

Recto said he also wants to make sure it will include drivers' licenses, taxes, passports, and pensions, among others.

People will only need to go to the portal, log in with their Single Sign On (SSO) credentials, search for the services they want to avail, and complete the transactions.

“This what we need – a combined Google, and Waze for a public wanting to get data or service from the government in a manner that is fast, and in many cases, free,” the senator said.

Recto said he will support additional funding if necessary, highlighting how the project will fight red tape in government.

“We should spare no funds in giving our people the best anti-red tape app,” he said. – Rappler.com