'What we're trying to prove here is kung totoo na summarily executed. 'Yun ang case dito, hindi 'yung kung kanino siya runner,' says NCRPO chief Oscar Albayalde

Published 6:55 PM, August 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Was slain 17-year-old student Kian Loyd delos Santos a drug runner for his family?

That is what initial reports have already said, according to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde.

"'Yun naman ang initial report talaga. 'Yun nga ang basis ng operation, 'yun na talaga ang sinasabi ng mga operatives ng district," Albayalde told Rappler in a phone interview on Sunday, August 20.

(That was really the initial report. That was the basis of the operation, what the operatives were saying.)

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa himself earlier said Delos Santos was allegedly a drug courier for his father and uncles.

But according to Albayalde, this allegation is not the priority of their investigation, which was launched after CCTV footage and eyewitness reports cast doubt on the legitimacy of the operation involving Delos Santos. (READ: DOJ orders probe into 17-year-old student's death)

"What we're trying to prove here is kung totoo na summarily executed (if he was really summarily executed). 'Yun ang case dito, hindi 'yung kung kanino siya runner (That is the case, not whoever he was supposedly a drug runner for). Even a criminal has his own right," Albayalde said.

The NCRPO chief added that if Delos Santos' father and uncles really used him for alleged drug activities, then that would have to go through the proper legal process.

"Kung involved ang tatay (If the father is involved), then he will have a day in court also. But it's a separate case," Albayalde said.

He also said police have previously handled cases where families use minors to get illegal drugs. If the minors get caught, they are sent to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In Delos Santos' case, however, he was shot dead. (READ: Robredo on Kian's killing: It could happen to our children) – Rappler.com