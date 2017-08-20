Vice President Leni Robredo tops a Twitter poll posted by PCOO Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, who is one of her fiercest critics

Published 11:25 PM, August 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday, August 20, expressed gratitude to those who supported her in a recent online poll on who should be the next secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The Twitter poll, posted by Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, asked netizens who should replace outgoing Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, who was rejected by the Commission on Appointments (CA) last Wednesday, August 16.

Robredo got 81% of the total 16,432 votes, far ahead of the other names in Uson's poll – Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Lorraine Badoy and Monica Prieto-Teodoro, wife of former defense chief Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr.

"Mas malaki sigurong pagpapasalamat sa mga nagpahayag na ako iyong preference nila, kasi pagpapakita na tinitiwalaan tayo sa ganitong larangan," Robredo said during her weekly radio show "BISErbisyong LENI" on Sunday. "Nabalitaan ko pa lang po iyan noong nakaraang araw, kaya medyo nagulat po tayo, at nagpapasalamat tayo."

(I am grateful to those who expressed that they prefer me because that shows they trust me in that field. I just learned about it the other day, so I was surprised, and I am thankful.)

The Vice President also said she was surprised that Uson, one of her fiercest critics and a prominent supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, included her in the choices.

"Nagpapasalamat na din tayo kay Asec Mocha Uson, na pagpapakita siguro na may tiwala na puwede tayong humawak ng ganyang kabigat na puwesto," Robredo said. (We also thank Asec Mocha Uson, as this may show that she is confident I can take on such an important position.)

Robredo previously headed the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) but resigned in December 2016 after Duterte ordered her to stop attending all Cabinet meetings. (READ: How did Duterte break with Robredo? Through text message)

Since her resignation from the Duterte Cabinet, the Vice President has been focusing instead on her flagship poverty alleviation program, Angat Buhay.

Robredo was part of the Duterte Cabinet for only 5 months. Philippine vice presidents traditionally hold Cabinet posts, but an exception was Diosdado Macapagal when he served as second-in-command to Carlos P. Garcia from 1957 to 1961. (READ: Spare tire or not? The role of the Philippine vice president) – Rappler.com