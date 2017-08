Rappler goes to Kian delos Santos' Caloocan neighborhood to retrace the path to his death

Published 3:14 AM, August 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler retraces the path from the family sari-sari store, where the 17-year-old Kian delos Santos was dragged by policemen on the night of August 16, through dark winding alleys, up to a dead end, where he was shot dead.

Watch the video here. – Rappler.com