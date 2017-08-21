One of Kian's 3 fatal wounds is a treacherous wound, PAO Chief Acosta says

Published 11:02 PM, August 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Either of the three gunshot wounds sustained by 17-year-old Kian delos Santos may have killed him during last week's police anti-drugs operation according to the autopsy conducted by the Public Attorney's Office (PAO).

PAO Chief Persida Acosta said on Monday, August 21, that their forensic team found two entry wounds in the head, and one at the back of Kian's body.

"First at the inside of the ear and second at the back of the left ear. Third entry at the back of the body of Kian," Acosta told Rappler.

Persida said, because of the findings of the PAO forensics team, they will "most likely" file murder charges against the Caloocan City policemen who shot and killed Delos Santos. "Most likely murder because of the location of the entry wounds," Acosta said in a text message to Rappler on Monday.

"Three fatal wounds ang nakita at yung isa ay treacherous wound (3 fatal wounds were seen, and one of them was a treacherous wound)," Acosta told reporters.

In legal terms, a treacherous wound is inflicted by the assailant in means that would ensure its execution. The treachery can be used as an aggravating circumstance as basis to file murder charges.

There were reports that said Delos Santos was shot while lying down.

Acosta said they will wait for the submission of the report of the "final examinations by our forensic team and consolidate all evidence."

Acosta has taken on the case for the delos Santos family. (READ: LIST: Minors, college students killed in Duterte's drug war)

Rappler learned that at least one group of human rights lawyers was trying to get the case for the Delos Santos family. The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) also sent its representatives to Kian's wake over the weekend in Barangay 160, Caloocan, where they told Kian's parents the case can be handled by PAO.

(READ: 'Nakakadurog ng puso': #JusticeforKian trends nationwide on Twitter)

Caloocan cops who gunned down Delos Santos maintain the 17-year-old shot at them while implementing the drugs raid. PO3 Arnel Oares said he was "prompted to return fire" which ended up killing Kian. Cops claim witnesses point to Delos Santos as a drug runner.

Oares' team and their station commander Chief Inspector Amor Cerillo have been relieved from their posts and reassigned to the holding unit.

Metro Manila police chief Director Oscar Albayalde said his unit's investigation is focused on allegations that Kian was a victim of extrajudicial killing (EJK).

Eyewitness say cops gave Kian a gun and coerced to run and shoot.

An indignation rally was scheduled to be held against drugs war killings Monday night at the People Power Monument. – Rappler.com