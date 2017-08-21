The suspect, a policeman of Piat town, was dealing with P15,000 worth of illegal drugs

Published 8:44 PM, August 21, 2017

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – A policeman from Cagayan province was killed after a shootout with arresting authorities in Pamplona town on Sunday, August 20.

In a report, Chief Inspector Virgilio Dorado Jr, police chief of Sanchez Mira town, identified the slain suspect as Sherwin Pascual, 38, an active policeman of Piat town.

Dorado said a police asset negotiated with Pascual on Sunday morning for P15,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu). Both agreed to meet near the boundary of Pamplona and Sanchez Mira towns.

Pascual reportedly fled the scene on his motorcycle when, after handing over the illegal drugs, he noticed the police coming out from their cover to arrest him.

"When the suspect was eventually cornered in Barangay Nagattatan, Pamplona, which is more or less 1,000 meters far from the transaction place, he shot towards (sic) the operating team. The subject person however missed his aim," Dorado said in his report.

Police said the arresting team returned fire. Pascual was killed during the gunfight.

Crime investigators recovered from the victim a 9 mm pistol loaded with 12 live ammunition, a piece of magazine with 10 live ammunition, two cellular phone units, 4 pieces of heat-sealed suspected shabu, and cash. – Rappler.com