Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol says they are lifting the ban upon the recommendation of biosecurity experts

Published 2:37 PM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted the ban on the shipment of poultry and poultry products from Luzon to other parts of the Philippines following the bird flu outbreak in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol made the announcement in a news briefing on Tuesday, August 22.

"Today, on the recommendation of the biosecurity team…and with the conformity of the National Meat Inspection Service, I will be signing after this press conference an administrative order lifting the ban on the shipment of poultry and poultry products from Luzon to other parts of the country on certain conditions," Piñol told reporters.

The conditions are as follows:

These products must not come from within the 7-kilometer radius of San Luis, Pampanga, and the 7-km radius of San Isidro and Jaen in Nueva Ecija.

Any shipment to be made must be validated by quarantine officers and must carry certification that this came from accredited and inspected farms in Luzon, and the products must carry the seal of the quarantine officers.

Fresh eggs will be allowed. Balut eggs will be allowed, provided that they are cooked before they are shipped.

Chicken meat will be allowed. Chicks will be allowed. All other products not mentioned but coming from accredited farms inspected by DA's quarantine officers and certified to be free from any diseases will be allowed.

Piñol said their main consideration for lifting the ban was the recommendation of biosecurity experts, but they also considered the effect of the ban on the industry.

"I think this was the more emotional consideration – the fact that we also have to listen to the pleadings of the farmers na kung tingin namin na safe na naman, payagan na silang mag-ship ng product nila (that if we think it's safe already, that we allow them to ship their products already)," he explained.

Piñol said the DA will coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, and other concerned agencies regarding the lifting of the ban.

Bong Inciong, president of the United Broiler Raisers Association, said Piñol's decision is necessary to move forward from the effect of the outbreak on the industry.

"Our main agenda here is to restore consumer confidence, producer confidence to really assure everyone that the products we're producing outside of the containment zones are safe, period," he added.

Since the bird flu outbreak was announced last August 11, at least 447,703 birds have already been culled within the contained (1-km radius) and controlled (7-km radius) areas in San Luis, Pampanga.

In Nueva Ecija, meanwhile, at least 61,219 quails have already been culled in the town of Jaen, while another 34,400 layer chickens have been culled in the town of San Isidro.

The DA announced the confirmed bird flu cases in these two towns last August 18. – Rappler.com