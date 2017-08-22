(3rd UPDATE) Northern Police District Chief Superintendent Roberto Fajardo is relieved to prevent him from influencing PNP probes done by its Internal Affairs Service (IAS) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)

Published 5:27 PM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – Northern Police District (NPD) Chief Superintendent Roberto Fajardo has been relieved by the Philippine National Police (PNP), Director General Ronald dela Rosa announced on Tuesday, August 22.

Dela Rosa said Fajardo was put in "administrative relief" during a dzMM radio interview and later confirmed to Rappler by Metro Manila police chief Director Oscar Albayalde.

As the NPD chief, Fajardo handled the Camanava region encompassing Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela.

Fajardo was relieved to prevent him from influencing PNP probes done by its Internal Affairs Service (IAS) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

In a text message to Rappler, Fajardo said he welcomes the temporary eviction.

"I always believe that things happen for a reason. If they feel that administratively taking me out will be the solution to pacify the public, then so be it," Fajardo said.

This comes while the PNP has been put into hot water after Kian Loyd delos Santos, a 17-year-old student, was gunned down and killed by Caloocan cops in an operation.

CCTV footage and eyewitness reports claimed the Delos Santos was manhandled, forced to shoot, run, and shot at. His case has since then sparked public outrage.

Fajardo earlier maintained that the operation was regular and that Delos Santos was known as a drug runner in their neighborhood before his death.

Replacing Fajardo is Chief Superintendent Amando Empiso, the Metro Manila police Deputy Regional Director for Operations. – Rappler.com