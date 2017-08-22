The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency says it arrested and charged more individuals in 2016, however

Published 9:07 PM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) may have had P157 million more in operational budget for 2016 than in 2015, but its audit showed they recorded a lower performance rate in anti-drugs operations for 2016.

According to the Commission on Audit's (COA) annual report on PDEA, even though the agency conducted more anti-drug operations in 2016 – 1,668 compared to 1,391 in 2015 – only 16.37% were marked by PDEA itself as "successfully conducted."

This is lower than its 18.9% mark for successfully conducted operations in 2015.

PDEA, however, put 102% as its percentage of accomplishment for 2016. The agency targeted to have ony 16% in successful operations.

In 2015, they also targeted 16% but achieved 18.9%.

PDEA recorded a lower performance despite the higher budget, an increase from P1.07 billion in 2015 to P1.227 billion in 2016.

PDEA's 2016 audit showed the bulk of its expenses went to the salaries and benefits of personnel. A total of P861.638 million was spent for compensation of their 1,887 staff, while P331.163 million was allotted for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE).

More arrests

There were, however, more arrests in 2016.

PDEA arrested a total of 3,180 people in 2016, and of that number, 1,723 were subsequently charged. The ones charged are also considered high-value targets.

In 2014, only 2,161 arrests were made by PDEA, with 1,050 being charged as high-value targets.

COA also flagged some inconsistencies in PDEA's financial records.

For example, in PDEA's Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) accounts, there is P6.8 million worth of unreconciled amount due to the absence of PPE ledger cards.

COA directed PDEA to conduct an investigation on the unaccounted properties.

COA also said PDEA's accounting team did not submit to them official receipts, reports of collection and deposits, and deposit slips, which led the COA to say P54.39 million worth of collections and deposits could not be validated. – Rappler.com