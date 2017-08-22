Police are trying to find a connection between the death of Roberto Albino and another taxi driver, Angel Umali Sarmiento, who was stabbed around the area where Albino lived

Published 9:19 PM, August 22, 2017

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The otherwise placid lives of Baguio taxi drivers were shattered recently by a couple of deaths by holdups.

Roberto Albino, 47, a taxi driver staying in Km 4, Asin Rd, was killed on Monday night, August 21, in Badiwan, Tuba, Benguet.

According to a security guard in one of the buildings there, he heard the sustained honking of a car which then stopped in front of him. The guard went near the taxi and saw the driver bleeding and already slumped on his seat.

He called the police who said that the driver, later identified as Albino, was stabbed in the neck. They said his money and other belongings were not touched.

The assailant remains at large.

Police are trying to find a connection between Albino’s death and that of another taxi driver, Angel Umali Sarmiento, who was stabbed around the area where Albino lived. The common nature of both crimes was uncanny.

On the midnight of August 18, Elmer De Guzman, a resident of No. 331 Mulberry Alley in Km. 3, Asin Rd. was in his house when he heard the sustained blowing of a horn and loud voices from the road. He went outside and saw the taxi and sensed some commotion inside.

He shouted for help from the neighbors and De Guzman saw some men fleeing towards a dumpsite.

Responding police saw the body of taxi driver Sarmiento sprawled on the ground of a house being constructed. He was reportedly stabbed several times and his money was missing.

Emergency medical services declared Sarmiento dead in the scene. His killers also remain at large. – Rappler.com