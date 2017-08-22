Cebu Pacific announces that a number of Cebu Pacific flights to and from the Philippines and Hong Kong are affected

Published 12:23 AM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific announced late Tuesday night, August 22, the cancellation of a number of next day's flights to and from the Philippines and Hong Kong due to Tropical Storm Isang (international name Hato).

The airline said the following August 23 flights would be cancelled:

5J108 – Manila-Hong Kong – 5:30 am to 7:40 am

5J109 – Hong Kong-Manila – 8:25 am to10:35 am

5J110 – Manila-Hong Kong – 7:10 am to 9:25 am

5J111 – Hong Kong-Manila – 10:40 am to 12:55 pm

5J150 – Clark-Hong Kong – 7:00 am to 8:55 am

5J149 – Hong Kong-Clark – 9:45 am to 11:45 am

5J240 – Cebu-Hong Kong – 6:15 am to 8:55 am

5J241 – Hong Kong-Cebu – 9:40 am to 12:55 pm

Cebu Pacific said guests on the affected flights are advised to contact the company's hotlines at (+632) 702-0888 or (+6332) 230-8888 for further information and inquiries.

They may also call the hotlines to rebook flights for free within 30 days, opt for a full refund, or place the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use. – Rappler.com