(UPDATED) The quake's epicenter was located just northeast of Albuera, Leyte, with a depth of focus at just 5 kilometers below ground, Phivolcs says

Published 8:32 AM, August 23, 2017

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – Two persons died in Ormoc City after a shallow magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Leyte on Wednesday morning, August 23.

The quake's epicenter was located just northeast of Albuera, Leyte, with a depth of focus at just 5 kilometers below ground, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its bulletin.

Intensity V was felt in Ormoc City and Albuera town; Intensity IV in Pastrana town; and Intensity III in Palo and Tacloban City, the agency said.

Ormoc City Administrator Vince Emnas told Rappler that resident Maria Colasito, 51 years old, of Barangay Naungan died due to a head injury after falling. Meanwhile, Rosita Baloro, a 70-year-old resident of Barangay San Jose, died after suffering a heart attack.

Around 56 houses in Brgy Altavista in the city were slightly damaged because of the earthquake, as reported by barangay chairperson Myrna Mangle.

There are no damage expected, but aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs added. – with reports from Jazmin Bonifacio / Rappler.com