Published 11:53 AM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday, August 23, confirmed the appointment of Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez as Philippine ambassador to the United States.

Romualdez, 69, was confirmed after hurdling the CA foreign affairs committee hearing on Wednesday. The hearing was led by CA foreign affairs committee chair Senator Panfilo Lacson.

This comes less than a month after Malacañang on July 27 announced that President Rodrigo Duterte had nominated Romualdez as Philippine ambassador to the US.

Romualdez is a Philippine Star newspaper columnist who, Lacson said in a nomination speech, started as a television newscaster for RPN-9 in the 1970s.

Lacson pointed out that US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim himself welcomes Romualdez's appointment. With Romualdez, Lacson said, "We guarantee strong diplomatic engagement with the United States."

Senator Loren Legarda also pushed for Romualdez's nomination. Romualdez was Legarda's first boss, as the senator worked as an account executive under Romualdez when she was a fresh college graduate.

Describing him as a friend for 3 decades, Legarda said, "Babe is a person who can deal and has great rapport with persons [from] all walks of life."

More to follow. – Rappler.com