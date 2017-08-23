Veteran journalists Tina Monzon-Palma, Cheche Lazaro, and Vergel Santos talk about the challenges of journalism in trying times

Published 5:31 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to veteran journalists Tina Monzon-Palma, Cheche Lazaro, and Vergel Santos about defining journalism in critical times.

Monzon-Palma started her career as a journalist during the Martial Law years. Currently on sabbatical, she anchors the ABS-CBN News Channel's evening newscast The World Tonight. On Wednesday, August 23, she received the Gawad Plaridel 2017 award from the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UP CMC) for "professional integrity in her more than 40 years in the media."

Lazaro, also Rappler's editor-at-large, is the founder of Probe Productions. Under her leadership, Probe won numerous awards for hard-hitting, fearless investigative documentaries and produced a slew of shows such as The Probe Team, an investigative news program, and 5 and Up, an educational show for kids. In 2014, Lazaro was awarded the Marshall McLuhan Fellowship by the Embassy of Canada.

Santos, a journalist for almost 40 years, heads the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility. He was publisher of BusinessWorld and is also a Rappler columnist.

Watch Rappler's Maria Ressa interview the 3 veteran journalists on Thursday, August 24. – Rappler.com