This contradicts the narrative of the police, who claim slain 17-year-old Kian delos Santos fired at them during their raid

Published 4:20 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The remains of Kian delos Santos tested negative for gunpowder, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Wednesday, August 23.

"Oo, negative siya (Delos Santos) sa gunpowder, sa paraffin test sa crime lab (He tested negative for gunpowder, in the paraffin test at the crime lab)," PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) acting chief Senior Superintendent Romeo Sta Ana told Rappler in a phone interview.

Sta Ana oversees the probe into the cops involved in the killing of Delos Santos. (READ: How Kian delos Santos was killed, according to police)

Earlier, the PNP Crime Laboratory's autopsy report released to media contradicted the autopsy ordered by the Public Attorney's Office (PAO). The PNP said there were only two gunshot wounds, while PAO earlier said there were 3.

Doubts also surround cops' narrative of the operation that led to Delos Santos' death. Contrary to the cops' claims, CCTV footage and witnesses' testimonies indicate Delos Santos did not fight back.

The PNP has been under fire anew over its recent anti-drug and anti-crime operations that claimed 81 lives in just 4 days. Delos Santos was among the fatalities. – Rappler.com