Hundreds of Tarlac residents, government employees and poultry and farm workers troop to the Diwa ng Tarlac to partake of a boodle fight held alongside business and political leaders. Chickens and eggs were served as viands.

Published 7:10 PM, August 23, 2017

TARLAC CITY, Philippines – Caught between two provinces with cases of avian inlfuenza, Tarlac held an impromptu 'Chicken Festival' on Wednesday, August 23, to prove the province is free from bird flu.

Nueva Ecija and Pampanga may presently have cases of avian influenza, but the province of Tarlac is feeling the effect of the scare, according to Tarlac Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Lorna Baculanta. Nueva Ecija stands on the east side of Tarlac while Pampanga covers the south.

"Naapektuhan ang sales ng Tarlac, nandiyan na sa mentality ng tao na natatakot silang kumain pero nagkakaroon lang ng misinformation. Yung mga infected area, sila yung prohibited maglabas ng products nila. Outside the 7-kilometer radius free na from the flu." added the provincial veterinarian.

(Sales are affected in Tarlac. There's a mentality of being afraid to eat (chicken) but it's just misinformation. The infected areas are the places prohibited from releasing their products. Outside the 7-kilometer radius, it's free from the flu.)

Hundreds of Tarlac residents, government employees and poultry and farm workers trooped to the Diwa ng Tarlac where a boodle fight was held alongside business and political leaders. Chickens and eggs were served as viands.

Department of Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol's move to lift the shipment ban on poultry products yesterday is expected to boost the poultry industry itself.

Baculanta noted biosecurity measures were put into place at various check points in the province, with private agriculture companies donating sprayers and disinfectants. Shipping documents, according to the provincial veterinarian should be available to posted quarantine check point guards.

Despite the precautions, Makati City is discouraging the sale and movement of live domestic and wild birds and their products including poultry meat, day old chicks, eggs, semen, and manure from Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, and Bataan as reported by the Philippine Information Agency. – Rappler.com