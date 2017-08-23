Watch the hearing live on Rappler on Thursday, August 24, at 2 pm

Published 10:15 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs conducts a hearing on the death of Kian delos Santos, the 17-year-old whom Caloocan police are accused of executing in an anti-drug raid last week.

Senate Resolution 471 has been filed, expressing the sense to condemn the killing of the Grade 11 student on August 16.

The resolution looks into the accountability of the Philippine National Police in the conduct of the campaign against illegal drugs that may have resulted in unnecessary and unjustified deaths. – Rappler.com