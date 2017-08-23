'Since they are children, we have to explain to them what will happen, and that there is nothing for them to be scared of,' lawyer Minerva Ambrosio says

Published 9:48 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Three eyewitnesses to how policemen allegedly executed 17-year-old Kian delos Santos in an anti-drug sweep in Caloocan City last week will face the Senate on Thursday, August 24.

The witnesses – all female, and ages 13, 16, and 31 – were interviewed by a specialist in the presence of representatives from National Bureau of Investigation, the Ombudsman, and the Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday afternoon to help prepare their affidavits.

Minerva "June" Ambrosio, director of the National Center for Legal Aid, will be presenting the witnesses, she confirmed on Wednesday, August 23, at Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila.

The witnesses were held in a room at the Child Protection Unit of the PGH, and were asked questions raised by the government representatives. The latter were able to see the witnesses through a one-way mirror, with their consent.

The affidavits, signed by the witnesses, will be presented at the Senate hearing on Thursday. "They are ready [to testify] because they will only be telling the truth," Ambrosio said.

"But of course since they are children, we have to explain to them what will happen, and that there is nothing for them to be scared of," she added.

The witnesses have been under the custody of Senator Risa Hontiveros since Saturday, when the senator visited Delos Santos' wake in Caloocan.

Hontiveros said she took custody of the witnesses upon the family's request after they received threats.

She said she commited to the family to prioritize the protection of the witnesses and to attain justice for Delos Santos.

"It pains me that we had to reach this far – to have a 17-year-old kid [killed] for people to take notice," Hontiveros said.