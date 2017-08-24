(UPDATED) Outgoing Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon also provides a copy of his 2016 SALN in the wake of allegations that he received bribes and a P100-million 'welcome gift' when he took over the Bureau of Customs

Published 3:09 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Outgoing Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon said he is willing to sign a bank secrecy waiver to clear his name against allegations of corruption.

"I will sign. Ask what you want me to sign. I'll have my lawyer notarize it," Faeldon told reporters in a press conference in Taytay, Rizal on Thursday, August 24, a day after Senator Panfilo Lacson accused him and other Customs officials of accepting bribes.

"I'll sign every waiver you want. I want me investigated. Please," Faeldon said.

The Bureau of Customs faced a major corruption scandal after it failed to stop the smuggling of P6.4 billion ($125.4 million) worth of shabu in May 2017. The shipment was eventually discovered and seized, but the exposé showed how illegal drugs can get past the bureau's supposed tight screening.

On Wedneday, Senator Panfilo Lacson placed Faeldon at the center of corruption at the BOC after he delivered a privilege speech accusing him of receiving grease money from smugglers including a P100-million "pasalubong" or welcome gift.

Faeldon denied Lacson's allegations and fired back by accusing his son and namesake of being a smuggler himself. Faeldon said Panfilo Lacson Jr allegedly shortchanged the government "in the billions" by undervaluing his cement shipments by 50%.

Lacson denied Faeldon's allegations against his son.

P3.3 million net worth

During the press conference, Faeldon gave reporters a copy of his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) for 2016, where he declared a net worth of P3.3 million.

The former military officer held the news conference in his humble home in Taytay, Rizal, apparently to dispute allegations that he received bribe money when he led the BOC. It is one of one of the properties listed in his SALN.

Here's a copy of Faeldon's SALN.

