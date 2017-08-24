The 17-year-old, who died in the hands of Caloocan police, was a like a little brother to the composers. 'We saw him grow up.... That kid was kind.'

MANILA, Philippines – Friends of 17-year-old who appeared to have been killed by Caloocan City cops last week have composed the song "Justice for Kian delos Santos" as tribute to their slain "brother."

Manolo Supera and Anthony Lagne, with help from Jerqui Pogata, said they wanted to tell Kian's story in a song.

Jerqui, who wrote the chorus said, they were "big brothers" of the Grade 11 student, whose death in the hands of policemen has sparked public outrage.

Pogata said he knew Kian since he was a small boy. He's close friends with the older siblings of the boy. "We saw him grow up. We knew everything he did."

Kian himself was a fan of their music. Often, he would ask if the group had something in the works so he could listen to it exclusively.

"That kid was kind. I have nothing bad to say about him," Pogata said. – Rappler.com