A text message to Carlos Sasis' radio partner, Wally Magdato, asserts the attempt was meant for Magdato rather than Sasis

Published 7:37 PM, August 24, 2017

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Broadcast journalist Carlos “Caloy” Sasis, 41, a radio commentator of Zagitsit News FM in Legazpi City, survived a shooting incident on Thursday, August 24.

Sasis, who drove a vehicle with plate number ACR 4272, was about to park his car when gunmen riding in tandem shot at his car at about 8:50 am along Imelda Roces Avenue in Barangay Cruzada.

CCTV footage showed the unidentified gunman was wearing a helmet and crossing on the street in broad daylight, bringing with him the firearm, which he fired at Sasis' vehicle.

Sasis, a resident of Cabangan, Camalig, Albay, anchors the radio program “Dos Manos” with Wally Magdato. He is also a village councillor of the said barangay.

“I was about to park my car to catch up with my 9:00 am radio program when I heard the successive gunfire. I went out of the car and saw the riding in tandem fleeing towards Imelda C. Roces avenue, Tahao Road area,” Sasis said.

Police investigator P03 Bregido Luzon, who is on the shooting case of Sasis, said the suspect fired at Sasis, thrice hitting the wheels of his car, then the gun was pointed at him but it jammed and failed to fire.

Sasis said he had no enemies and the motive of the gunman was vague to him.

“I can easily identify their faces once I’ve seen them again because they’re wearing open helmet. The gunman is quite taller and a big guy while his partner is quite smaller,” Sasis said.

Chris Gabanzo, 45, one of the witnesses, said the suspects were at the site and even stayed at a nearby store, drinking a coffee hours before the shooting incident.

“When Sasis was maneuvring his car and about to park at his radio station, the gunman headed towards his car and shot at him but the first attempt malfunctioned,” Gabanzo said.

Meant for Magdato?

Shortly after the shooting incident against Sasis, a text message was sent to Wally Magdato that said the bullets were meant for Magdato, Sasis' radio partner.

Magdato showed off a text message saying that the bullets were meant for him if he did not stop doing his job. "Sau ang bala na us magdato pag dka umalis sa trabaho mo sa ulo mo tatama yan pakisori,” the text message to Magdato said.

Magdato reported the incident to PNP investigator for thorough investigation. He said that he has been receiving death threats from unidentified persons.

Magdato has been in the broadcast industry for more than 10 years now.

The PNP investigators in Legazpi City recovered 3 cartridges and 1 dud bullet from the crime scene. – Rappler.com