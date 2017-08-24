The measure, which gives companies and workers the option to compress the workweek into 4 days, will be transmitted to the Senate 'immediately'

Published 8:12 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A bill seeking to allow companies and employees to compress the regular workweek to a minimum of 4 days was approved on third and final reading by the House of Representatives.

House Bill 6152 will allow employees to work more than 8 hours a day but for only 4 or 5 days a week. Once a person goes beyond 48 hours a week, he or she is subject to overtime pay.

The compressed workweek scheme is optional for employers.

The original bill filed by Baguio City Representative Mark Go, HB 5068, amends Labor Code articles concerning normal hours of work, overtime work, and rest day. The Labor Code currently sets 6 as the maximum days of work.

Go had earlier explained that if an employee wants to work 4 days a week, he or she could opt to work 12 hours a day.

The current bill also mandates a rest day of at least 48 to 72 hours in the event of a compressed workweek schedule.

“This bill aims at improving employers and employees’ flexibility in fixing hours of work compatible with business requirements and the employees’ need for a balanced work-life,” said Go.

In a press release, Go said the measure would be transmitted to the Senate immediately. A bill needs a counterpart measure in the Senate for it to become a law. – Rappler.com