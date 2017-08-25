Governor Faustino Dy III has suspended classes in all levels in Isabela

Published 8:10 AM, August 25, 2017

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – The province of Isabela is now preparing for the possible wrath of Tropical Storm Jolina, a local disaster agency official said.

In a phone interview Thursday night, August 24, Edmond Guzman, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Council (PDRRMC)-Isabela chief, said they have already ordered the municipal and city disaster response units to conduct precautionary measures on Jolina's impact.

The state weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Storm Jolina (Pakhar) may intensify further before its expected landfall in the Isabela-Aurora area Friday evening, August 25.

Guzman said they have already alerted concerned agencies to implement the no-sail policy and liquor ban around the province.

"We have already texted our municipal and city mayors to take precautionary measures and to implement the no-sail policy, especially in the 4 coastal towns of the province," Guzman told Rappler in a mix of Filipino and English.

Governor Faustino Dy III has suspended classes in all levels in Isabela.

About 5,000 packs of pre-positioned relief goods were also being readied in case there are evacuations from the coastal and low-lying areas.

Guzman said the province-built evacuation centers are now also ready to house evacuees.

"Our evacuation centers are also now ready. We now have more than enough blankets and folding beds for evacuees," he said.

Meanwhile, Cagayan province has suspended classes in pre-school, elementary, and junior and senior high school early Friday morning, August 25.

In a phone interview, Cagayan information officer Rogie Sending said Governor Manuel Mamba had already alerted the PDRRMC-Cagayan and the province's quick response team and Task Force Lingkod (serve) Cagayan.

Sending said the provincial disaster team is closely monitoring the rise of Cagayan River's water level because the province serves as catch basin of surrounding provinces of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions. – Rappler.com