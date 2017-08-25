Various OFW groups condemn the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos and other deaths linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs

Published 2:05 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) joined the global Black Friday protest on August 25, to condemn the death of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos and other extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Organized by the Stop The Killings Network, Rise Up for Rights and Life, Bayan, and Migrante International, protests were held in different cities in the Philippines and overseas.

Filipino migrant organizations in Hong Kong, Australia, the United States, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Japan, together with their families in the Philippines, joined the protests under the #OFWsForKian campaign.

Here are some of the photos from the protests abroad:

(All photos courtesy of Migrante International and the #OFWsForKian movement.)

Saudi Arabia

London

Hong Kong

Canada

Italy

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Thailand

Japan

OFWs and their families in the Philippines

In a statement on Sunday, August 20, Migrante International sent their condolences to the family and friends of Kian who was a son of an OFW himself.

"Lorenza (Kian's mother) has captured the hearts of OFWs and their families all over the world. We feel her sorrow because it is also ours. We mourn as she mourns. We rage as she rages. Lorenza’s family has become every OFW’s family, and Kian every OFW’s son," they said.

The militant group condemned the Philippine National Police who "have long been given license by no less than Duterte himself to conduct an unbridled killing spree."

KASAMMAKO and Asia Pacific Workers Solidarity Links in South Korea also condemned the killings and the war on drugs.

"Operation Plan Tokhang is evidentially not after the big time narcotics trade operatives but rather after the poor and innocent people," they said in a statement.

The groups also called on other OFWs to "unite against the mass murders that result from the government’s war on illegal drugs."

Students in Canberra, Australia also joined the protests, calling for an end to the killings.

“The government is willing to give due process to Duterte’s son, who is accused of smuggling drugs. Why the double standards when it comes to the poor?” they said. – Rappler.com