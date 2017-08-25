After a talk with the ADMU administration Friday afternoon, QC Police chief Guillermo Eleazar says they agreed that cops will, from now on, coordinate directly with ADMU security personnel

Published 5:05 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There was no harassment or intimidation.

This was the message of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar to critics who slammed them, after they visited an Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) silent protest.

The protest slammed killings in the administration's war on drugs, which also claimed the life of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos.

"I would like to assure you walang intimidation and harassment, kinoconsider namin kayo na good neighbor (there was no intimidation and harassment, we consider you a good neighbor)," Eleazar said, addressing the ADMU community when the issue was raised to him by reporters Friday, August 25.

According to The GUIDON, the cops who went with a plateless police cruiser, asked for the names of leaders of the demonstration, and lingered in the area even after it ended.

Eleazar defended his men, saying the vehicle used by the cops was recently donated by the local government of Quezon City, thus the absence of a license plate.

He then gave assurances it has already been registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and pointed to the car as already having a vehicle number for anyone's reference.

Eleazar added that it was SOP for them to ask for the purpose of rallies and the names of its organizers, regardless if it was held in public or private spaces.

"SOP namin yun 'pag may protest, merong rally, pinupuntahan to provide security (It's our SOP when there are protests and rallies, we go to provide security)," Eleazar said.

What could cause problems, Eleazar said, is if the police were rude.

"Sa monitoring natin, SOP naman na alamin ang 5 Ws and why. 'Yung pagtatanong ba bastos ba? Kung bastos ang pagtatanong ibang usapan na 'yan, kung ayos naman, dapat nga ma-appreciate nila," Eleazar said.

(In our monitoring, it is SOP to know the 5 Ws and why. Were the questions asked rudely? If they were, that's another case, but if they asked respectfully, they should appreciate it.)

He said they will not launch an investigation into the incident.

After a talk with the ADMU administration held Friday afternoon, Eleazar said they agreed that cops will, from now on, coordinate directly with ADMU security personnel. – Rappler.com