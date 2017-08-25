The President is set to convene the Legislative-Development Advisory Council for the 2nd time

Published 6:08 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is set to convene for the second time this year the Legislative-Development Advisory Council (Ledac) Meeting on Tuesday, August 29.

According to a notice from Ledac Secretariat and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief Secretary Ernesto Pernia, the council will be discussing the approved common legislative agenda for the 17th Congress, and the possible creation of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Culture, and the Philippine Space Agency.

It will also be discussing a “proposed Cancer Bill.”

The Ledac, which was created in 1991 through a Republic Act, is a consultative and advisory body to the President, who is also chairman of the Neda.

It is composed of 20 members which includes the Vice President, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House, 7 members of the Cabinet, 3 members each from the Senate and House of Representatives, and a representative from the local government units, the youth sector, and the private sector.

During its first meeting under Duterte, the Ledac| decided that it would convene every quarter, as mandated by law. – Rappler.com