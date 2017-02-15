Live: Senator Franklin Drilon's Privilege Speech on International Agreements
Watch Senator Franklin Drilon's Privilege Speech on international agreements live here on Rappler. - Rappler.com.
Watch the privilege speech live
Watch Senator Franklin Drilon's Privilege Speech on international agreements live here on Rappler. - Rappler.com.
These stories made other people
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
View your profile page here OR
Click close to continue.
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
You have successfully updated your account.