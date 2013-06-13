Bets beat deadline on poll expenses, but...

MANILA, Philippines – Most senatorial candidates scrambled to beat the deadline for filing their Statements of Election Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) on Thursday, June 13, with only 7 bets having submitted this document days before the deadline.

The Law Department of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), however, declined to release the SOCEs they have so far. Law Department head Esmeralda Ladra couldn't give an exact date to publicize the SOCEs.

Comelec lawyer John Rex Laudiangco said the Law Department doesn't have resources to publicize the SOCEs immediately. “Wala tayong sapat na oras at manpower,” he explained. (We don't have enough time and manpower.)

He said the Law Department will focus on receiving SOCEs on Thursday.

Early birds: Losers beat winners

The Law Department gave the media a peek into 3 initial SOCEs on Wednesday, June 12.

These documents showed the vice president's daughter, Nancy Binay, outspent two other winners – Grace Poe and Bam Aquino. Binay spent P128,695,057.

Poe shelled out P123,448,994 while Aquino spent P124,327,987.

Two defeated candidates, along with Aquino, led other bets in disclosing their SOCE. Christian Señeres, Ramon Montaño, and Aquino filed the SOCE the earliest – Monday, June 11.

Binay, Poe, Ramon Magsaysay Jr, and Juan Ponce Enrile Jr filed this document on Wednesday. – Rappler.com



